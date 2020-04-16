Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Kevin Stankiewicz for CNBC: “German Health Minister Says the Country is Considering Steps to Return to a ‘New Normal’”

Unbound: How Inequality Constricts Our Economy and What We Can Do about It by Heather Boushey

Recession Ready: Fiscal Policies to Stabilize the American Economy edited by Heather Boushey, Ryan Nunn, and Jay Shambaugh

The Unthinkable: Who Survives When Disaster Strikes - and Why by Amanda Ripley

More in Common: “Solidarity In The Face Of Coronavirus: 90% Say We’re All In This Together, According To More in Common Survey”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Melissa Murray for the Atlantic: “The Supreme Court Should Never Go Back to Its Pre-coronavirus Ways”; Tessa Hadley for the New Yorker: “The Other One”

John: Jazz: A Ken Burns Film

David: The Economist: “Do You Speak Corona? A Guide to Covid-19 Slang”; John Plotz’s podcast Recall This Book: Books in Dark Times

Listener chatter from Larry Nalebuff: Kathryn Olivarius for the New York Times: “The Dangerous History of Immunoprivilege”

