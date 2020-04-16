The “I Alone Can Open It” Edition
Trump claims “total authority,” Heather Boushey on fighting the recession, and Amanda Ripley on surviving disaster
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Kevin Stankiewicz for CNBC: “German Health Minister Says the Country is Considering Steps to Return to a ‘New Normal’”
Unbound: How Inequality Constricts Our Economy and What We Can Do about It by Heather Boushey
Recession Ready: Fiscal Policies to Stabilize the American Economy edited by Heather Boushey, Ryan Nunn, and Jay Shambaugh
The Unthinkable: Who Survives When Disaster Strikes - and Why by Amanda Ripley
More in Common: “Solidarity In The Face Of Coronavirus: 90% Say We’re All In This Together, According To More in Common Survey”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Emily: Melissa Murray for the Atlantic: “The Supreme Court Should Never Go Back to Its Pre-coronavirus Ways”; Tessa Hadley for the New Yorker: “The Other One”
John: Jazz: A Ken Burns Film
David: The Economist: “Do You Speak Corona? A Guide to Covid-19 Slang”; John Plotz’s podcast Recall This Book: Books in Dark Times
Listener chatter from Larry Nalebuff: Kathryn Olivarius for the New York Times: “The Dangerous History of Immunoprivilege”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John discuss what they would do about the pandemic if they were billionaires. You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.