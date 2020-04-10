The “Relationships During a Pandemic” Edition
A special edition of the Political Gabfest with therapist Esther Perel.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Here are some of the links and references from this special show:
Mating in Captivity: Unlocking Erotic Intelligence by Esther Perel
Where Should We Begin?: Couples Under Lockdown with Esther Perel: A Podcast For Anyone Who Has Ever Loved
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.