The “Relationships During a Pandemic” Edition

A special edition of the Political Gabfest with therapist Esther Perel.

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

Episode Notes

Here are some of the links and references from this special show:

Mating in Captivity: Unlocking Erotic Intelligence by Esther Perel

Where Should We Begin?: Couples Under Lockdown with Esther Perel: A Podcast For Anyone Who Has Ever Loved

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.