The “Georgia Out of its Mind” Edition
Pushback against COVID-19 restrictions, the success of female political leaders, and Mark Bittman on eating well during isolation.
Episode Notes
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Eric Posner and Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “Trump Is Politicizing the Pandemic. Governors Can Fight Back.”
How to Eat: All Your Food and Diet Questions Answered by Mark Bittman and David L. Katz
How to Cook Everything: Simple Recipes for Great Food by Mark Bittman
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Emily: Adam Liptak for the New York Times: “Supreme Court Bans Non-Unanimous Jury Verdicts for Serious Crimes”
John: Nicholas Thompson for Wired: “To Run My Best Marathon at Age 44, I Had to Outrun My Past”
David: Jody Avirgan’s Twitter thread on Charles Mingus’s technique for toilet-training cats and Jody Avirgan’s podcast This Day in Esoteric Political History.
Listener chatter from Jeff Weitzel @jeff_weitzel: Tim Mak’s Twitter thread about the Anti-Mask League of 1919.
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John discuss their all-time must-read lists. You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.