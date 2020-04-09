Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily’s profile of defense lawyer Cathryn Crawford in the New York Times Magazine’s collection of stories of workers who have to confront the pandemic: “Exposed. Afraid. Determined.”; Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “Our Courts and Jails Are Putting Lives at Risk”

John’s interview for CBS This Morning with John Prine, who died from complications of COVID-19 this week.

David notes the passing of Linda Tripp and recommends Slow Burn, Season 2, Episode 5: “Tell-All: Linda Tripp Exposed Bill Clinton’s Affair With Monica Lewinsky. What Was She Thinking?”; Reis Thebault, Andrew Ba Tran, and Vanessa Williams for the Washington Post: “The Coronavirus is Infecting and Killing Black Americans at an Alarmingly High Rate”

Listener chatter from Rachel Johnston, @rachmjohnston: Todd Richmond for the Associated Press: “A Missing Boy and a Freezing Swamp Test Tracker’s Instincts”

