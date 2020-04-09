Political Gabfest

The “It’s Easy to Talk About Lysol” Edition

Where efforts to curb virus transmission go from here, with epidemiologist Amesh Adalja; Trump’s purge of investigators general; and what Bernie Sanders’ exit should mean for the Democratic Party’s agenda.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow

Episode Notes

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily’s profile of defense lawyer Cathryn Crawford in the New York Times Magazine’s collection of stories of workers who have to confront the pandemic: “Exposed. Afraid. Determined.”; Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “Our Courts and Jails Are Putting Lives at Risk

John’s interview for CBS This Morning with John Prine, who died from complications of COVID-19 this week.

David notes the passing of Linda Tripp and recommends Slow Burn, Season 2, Episode 5: “Tell-All: Linda Tripp Exposed Bill Clinton’s Affair With Monica Lewinsky. What Was She Thinking?”; Reis Thebault, Andrew Ba Tran, and Vanessa Williams for the Washington Post: “The Coronavirus is Infecting and Killing Black Americans at an Alarmingly High Rate

Listener chatter from Rachel Johnston, @rachmjohnston: Todd Richmond for the Associated Press: “A Missing Boy and a Freezing Swamp Test Tracker’s Instincts

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John improvise a story together. You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.