The “Maybe It Is Infrastructure Week” Edition
Err on the side of doing too much to save the economy.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
Jim Rutenberg and Matthew Rosenberg for the New York Times: “Trump Won the Internet. Democrats Are Scrambling to Take It Back.”
Year of Wonders: A Novel of the Plague, by Geraldine Brooks
People of the Book, by Geraldine Brooks
Farhad Manjoo for the New York Times: “It’s Time to Make Your Own Face Mask”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Emily: Shaker Samman for The Ringer: “The Best TV Character of the Century Bracket”
John: Kenneth Branagh’s Hamlet
David: Bon Appétit’s Gourmet Makes video series hosted by Claire Saffitz
Listener chatter from David K @HarlemCavalier: Covid Classics on Instagram
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John discuss their best social distancing hacks. You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
