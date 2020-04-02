Political Gabfest

The “Maybe It Is Infrastructure Week” Edition

Err on the side of doing too much to save the economy.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow

Episode Notes

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Jim Rutenberg and Matthew Rosenberg for the New York Times: “Trump Won the Internet. Democrats Are Scrambling to Take It Back.

Year of Wonders: A Novel of the Plague, by Geraldine Brooks

People of the Book, by Geraldine Brooks

Farhad Manjoo for the New York Times: “It’s Time to Make Your Own Face Mask

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Shaker Samman for The Ringer: “The Best TV Character of the Century Bracket

John: Kenneth Branagh’s Hamlet

David: Bon Appétit’s Gourmet Makes video series hosted by Claire Saffitz

Listener chatter from David K @HarlemCavalier: Covid Classics on Instagram

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John discuss their best social distancing hacks. You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.