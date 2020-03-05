Political Gabfest

The “Wash Your Hands” Edition

Super Tuesday upends the Democratic race, COVID-19 spreads, and the Supreme Court hears a crucial abortion case.

Episode Notes

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

●      Shane Goldmacher for the New York Times: “Elizabeth Warren: A Populist for the Professional Class

●      George Packer for the Atlantic: “The President Is Winning His War on American Institutions

●      The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, by Michael Lewis

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

●      John: The Washington Post’s Presidential podcast: “Lyndon B. Johnson”; Eric Barton for Outside magazine: “How a Shipwrecked Crew Survived 10 Days Lost at Sea

●      Emily: Adam Liptak for the New York Times: “Supreme Court Divided on Trump’s Power to Fire Head of Consumer Bureau

●      David: Daniel Grossman for the Washington Post: “The Congo Rainforest Is Losing Ability to Absorb Carbon Dioxide. That’s Bad for Climate Change.

●      Listener chatter from Chip Nold: Tom Carson for Vox: “The Awakening of Norman Rockwell

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss pandemics in fiction.

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.