The “Wash Your Hands” Edition
Super Tuesday upends the Democratic race, COVID-19 spreads, and the Supreme Court hears a crucial abortion case.
Episode Notes
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
● Shane Goldmacher for the New York Times: “Elizabeth Warren: A Populist for the Professional Class”
● George Packer for the Atlantic: “The President Is Winning His War on American Institutions”
● The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, by Michael Lewis
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
● John: The Washington Post’s Presidential podcast: “Lyndon B. Johnson”; Eric Barton for Outside magazine: “How a Shipwrecked Crew Survived 10 Days Lost at Sea”
● Emily: Adam Liptak for the New York Times: “Supreme Court Divided on Trump’s Power to Fire Head of Consumer Bureau”
● David: Daniel Grossman for the Washington Post: “The Congo Rainforest Is Losing Ability to Absorb Carbon Dioxide. That’s Bad for Climate Change.”
● Listener chatter from Chip Nold: Tom Carson for Vox: “The Awakening of Norman Rockwell”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss pandemics in fiction.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.