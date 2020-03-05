Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

● Shane Goldmacher for the New York Times: “Elizabeth Warren: A Populist for the Professional Class”



● George Packer for the Atlantic: “The President Is Winning His War on American Institutions”

● The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, by Michael Lewis

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

● John: The Washington Post’s Presidential podcast: “Lyndon B. Johnson”; Eric Barton for Outside magazine: “How a Shipwrecked Crew Survived 10 Days Lost at Sea”

● Emily: Adam Liptak for the New York Times: “Supreme Court Divided on Trump’s Power to Fire Head of Consumer Bureau”

● David: Daniel Grossman for the Washington Post: “The Congo Rainforest Is Losing Ability to Absorb Carbon Dioxide. That’s Bad for Climate Change.”

● Listener chatter from Chip Nold: Tom Carson for Vox: “The Awakening of Norman Rockwell”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss pandemics in fiction.

