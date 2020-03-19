On this week’s show, Dr. Amesh Adalja on efforts to address the pandemic, journalist Neil Irwin on whether the U.S. economy can be saved, and author Jon Mooallem on his new book This Is Chance! about communities uniting in a crisis.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

This Is Chance!: The Shaking of an All-American City, A Voice That Held It Together, by Jon Mooallem



Andrew Ross Sorkin for the New York Times: “This Is the Only Way to End the Coronavirus Financial Panic”

Stan Veuger for American Enterprise Institute: “How to Help American Businesses Endure and Jobs Survive”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Danielle Ivory for the New York Times: “‘We Are Not a Hospital’: A Prison Braces for the Coronavirus”; The Body in Question, by Jill Ciment

John: The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History, by John M. Barry

David: The Guns of August, by Barbara W. Tuchman and Robert K. Massie; The Circle on Netflix

Listener chatter from @Tricia617: A song of hope from the Chino Hills High School Chamber Singers, whose concert was cancelled due to COVID-19.



For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David challenges Emily and John to a surprise topic that invites them to examine their quirky private mental routines. You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.