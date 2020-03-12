Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

● Twitter thread by Silvia Stringhini recounting the experience of an Italian doctor treating COVID-19 patients at an over-capacity hospital.

● Fiasco‌ ‌Season‌ ‌2:‌ ‌Iran-Contra‌

● Landslide:‌ ‌The‌ ‌Unmaking‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌President,‌ ‌1984-1988‌‌, by‌ ‌Jane‌ ‌Mayer‌ ‌and‌ ‌Doyle‌ ‌McManus‌

● Guts‌ ‌and‌ ‌Glory:‌ ‌The‌ ‌Rise‌ ‌and‌ ‌Fall‌ ‌of‌ ‌Oliver‌ ‌North‌‌, by Ben Bradlee Jr.

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

● Emily: Jacey Fortin for the New York Times: “With No Braille Option, a Blind Man Failed His Citizenship Exam”; Emily Bazelon for the Washington Post: “Tighter INS Fingerprinting Rules Frustrate a Disabled Applicant”

● John: “Good Bones,” a poem by Maggie Smith

● David chattered about the need to be on the lookout for major policy changes the Trump administration could put in place while we’re focused on COVID-19.

● Listener chatter from Kevin Collins, @kevinkwc: “New York City in 1911, Upscaled to 4K 60fps with Sound and Color Added”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss how to make the most of social distancing.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.