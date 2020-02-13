Political Gabfest

The “Bernie Burns It and Biden Bites It” Edition

The Democrats after New Hampshire, Trump’s emboldened post-impeachment moves, and COVID-19.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

Hosts

Episode Notes

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Jonathan Chait for New York Magazine: “Joe Biden’s Campaign Was a Disaster for Liberalism and the Democratic Party

Michael Kazin for the New York Times: “Bernie Sanders Has Already Won

Jim Geraghty for the National Review: “Bernie’s Dream Rival

Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post: “The New York City Bar Goes After William Barr

Ross Douthat, New York Times: “Trump’s De-Polarizing Architecture Plan

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: The Oscar winning six minute film Hair Love; The Second Chance Club: Hardship and Hope After Prison by Jason Hardy

John: Kate Murphy for the New York Times: “Talk Less. Listen More. Here’s How” and the incredible sounds gathered during a Princeton University expedition to Antarctica to study ice cores.

David: Shayla Love for Vice: “People Born Blind Are Mysteriously Protected From Schizophrenia

Listener Benjamin Thibault, @ThibaultBen: Greg Miller for The Washington Post: “‘The Intelligence Coup of the Century’

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss the possibility that Trump will order that future federal buildings have only neoclassical designs.

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.