Political Gabfest

The “Bern, Baby, Bern” Edition

The Democratic presidential primary, Harvey Weinstein’s conviction, and conservative ascendency in the courts.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow

Episode Notes

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

David Brooks for the New York Times: “Why Sanders Will Probably Win the Nomination

She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

Deborah Tuerkheimer for the University of Pennsylvania Law Review: “Incredible Women: Sexual Violence and the Credibility Discount

Rebecca Traister for New York Magazine: “The Toll of Me Too

Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “How Will Trump’s Supreme Court Remake America?

The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel

Circe by Madeline Miller

The Red Tent by Anita Diamant

Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West (Wicked Years) by Gregory Maguire 

Year of Wonders: A Novel of the Plague by Geraldine Brooks

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: Natalie Weiner for SB Nation: “Watch LSU Pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch Throw a Perfect
Game”; Leah Crane for the New Scientist: “Earth Has Acquired a Brand New Moon That’s About the Size of a Car

Emily: Samantha Melamed and Vinny Vella for the Philadelphia Inquirer: “Montgomery County Has Fired Its Top Two Public Defenders

David: Zed by Joanna Kavenna

Listener chatter from @lazy_crazydaisy: Sam Harnett for NPR: “Listen: The Sound Of The Hagia Sophia, More Than 500 Years Ago

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment: with inspiration from Hilary Mantel’s The Mirror and the Light, Emily, David, and John discuss the historical figures and events they’d like to read novels about.

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.