Political Gabfest

The “Two Stents” Edition

A fiery Democratic debate, Trump’s white-collar pardoning spree, and A Very Stable Genius with authors Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig.

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

Episode Notes

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Greg Sargent for the Washington Post: “Trump’s Corruption Will Get Worse. His Own Advisers Just Showed How.

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: A Collective Bargain: Unions, Organizing, and the Fight for Democracy by Jane McAlevey

John: Josh Dawsey for the Washington Post: “In Speech, Mulvaney Says Republicans Are Hypocritical on Deficits

David:  The photography of Marina Amaral

Listener chatter from Andrea: The Independent: “Experts to Examine Mystery ‘Ghost Ship’ Run Aground Off Cork Coast During Storm Dennis

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss how they would design a new source of news.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.