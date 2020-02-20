The “Two Stents” Edition
A fiery Democratic debate, Trump’s white-collar pardoning spree, and A Very Stable Genius with authors Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig.
Episode Notes
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
Greg Sargent for the Washington Post: “Trump’s Corruption Will Get Worse. His Own Advisers Just Showed How.”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Emily: A Collective Bargain: Unions, Organizing, and the Fight for Democracy by Jane McAlevey
John: Josh Dawsey for the Washington Post: “In Speech, Mulvaney Says Republicans Are Hypocritical on Deficits”
David: The photography of Marina Amaral
Listener chatter from Andrea: The Independent: “Experts to Examine Mystery ‘Ghost Ship’ Run Aground Off Cork Coast During Storm Dennis”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss how they would design a new source of news.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.