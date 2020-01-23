The “Nobody Likes Him” Edition
Trump on trial, the Democratic primary race, and Mohammed bin Salman’s hacking of Jeff Bezos.
Episode Notes
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
Charlie Savage for the New York Times: “‘Constitutional Nonsense’: Trump’s Impeachment Defense Defies Legal Consensus”
Matthew Yglesias for Vox: “American Democracy is Doomed”
Sheera Frenkel for the New York Times: “How Jeff Bezos’ iPhone X Was Hacked”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Emily chattered about about a case the Supreme Court heard this week concerning government funding for religious schools.
John chattered about Trump’s dismissal of troops’ possible brain injuries as “headaches” and a viral bocci ball video.
David recommended a long city bus ride as a fun activity to enjoy with a kid and followed up on why you can’t open an iPhone with a severed finger.
Wayne Garcia for WUSF: “Anthropologist: Building Over African American Cemeteries Not Just a Southern Problem”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss what elements they would include if they crafted a new religion.
