Political Gabfest

The “Nobody Likes Him” Edition

Trump on trial, the Democratic primary race, and Mohammed bin Salman’s hacking of Jeff Bezos.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Charlie Savage for the New York Times: “‘Constitutional Nonsense’: Trump’s Impeachment Defense Defies Legal Consensus

Matthew Yglesias for Vox: “American Democracy is Doomed

Sheera Frenkel for the New York Times: “How Jeff Bezos’ iPhone X Was Hacked

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily chattered about about a case the Supreme Court heard this week concerning government funding for religious schools.

John chattered about Trump’s dismissal of troops’ possible brain injuries as “headaches” and a viral bocci ball video.

David recommended a long city bus ride as a fun activity to enjoy with a kid and followed up on why you can’t open an iPhone with a severed finger.

Wayne Garcia for WUSF: “Anthropologist: Building Over African American Cemeteries Not Just a Southern Problem

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss what elements they would include if they crafted a new religion.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.