Political Gabfest

The “Bomb Iran—We’ve Had a Bomb Iran Edition Before” Edition

Iran, with expert Suzanne Maloney, the Democratic presidential race, and John Bolton.

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

Hosts

• Matthew Yglesias for Vox: “Bernie Sanders Can Unify Democrats and Beat Trump in 2020

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily chattered about how working with photographers (for her upcoming story in the New York Times Magazine about juries) changed her writing process.

• John chattered about his upcoming piece for 60 Minutes about flooding in Venice and climate change.

• David chattered about Maura Judkis’ article for the Washington Post “People Are Seeing ‘Cats’ While High Out of Their Minds. These Are Their Stories” and the D.C. Sing-Along VI: Dawn of a Decade.

• Listener chatter from Barbara @luckypennymake: Jessica Price @Delafina777’s Twitter thread about how cities that plant mostly male trees make allergy seasons worse for residents.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss The Morning Show.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.