Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Matthew Yglesias for Vox: “Bernie Sanders Can Unify Democrats and Beat Trump in 2020”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily chattered about how working with photographers (for her upcoming story in the New York Times Magazine about juries) changed her writing process.

• John chattered about his upcoming piece for 60 Minutes about flooding in Venice and climate change.

• David chattered about Maura Judkis’ article for the Washington Post “People Are Seeing ‘Cats’ While High Out of Their Minds. These Are Their Stories” and the D.C. Sing-Along VI: Dawn of a Decade.

• Listener chatter from Barbara @luckypennymake: Jessica Price @Delafina777’s Twitter thread about how cities that plant mostly male trees make allergy seasons worse for residents.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss The Morning Show.

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.