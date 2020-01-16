Political Gabfest

The “If You Want Her Out” Edition

New impeachment revelations, the Warren-Sanders rift, and Bill Barr goes after Apple’s encryption.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Ezra Klein for Vox: “The Case for Elizabeth Warren

• Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “Elizabeth Warren Is Completely Serious

• Atlas Obscura: “The Sourtoe Cocktail

• John Dickerson for 60 Minutes: “Acqua Alta: Floods exacerbated by climate change could destroy Venice

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily chattered about Michelle Ye Hee Lee’s piece in the Washington Post: “Wealthy Donors Now Allowed to Give Over Half a Million Dollars Each to Support Trump’s Re-Election”

• John chattered about sea level rise and rising temperatures.

• David chattered about Lisa Friedman and Claire O’Neill’s piece in the New York Times: “Who Controls Trump’s Environmental Policy?

• Listener chatter from Paul Hiebing @phiebing: Ashley Fetters for the Atlantic: “The Boys Who Wear Shorts All Winter

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss Megxit.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.