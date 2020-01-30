Political Gabfest

The “49 Years and 364 Days of Plotz” Edition

Outlandish impeachment defenses, the approaching Iowa caucuses, and the Supreme Court allows the “public charge” rule to go into effect.

Episode Notes

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Ezra Klein’s tweet thread about Senate Republicans’ refusal to call witnesses in the impeachment trial

FiveThirtyEight: “Who’s Ahead in Iowa?

The Des Moines Register: “Endorsement: Elizabeth Warren Will Push an Unequal America in the Right Direction

Jonathan Chait for New York Magazine: “Running Bernie Sanders Against Trump Would Be an Act of Insanity

David Frum for the Atlantic: “Bernie Can’t Win

William Saletan for Slate: “Bernie Is the Opponent Trump Wants

Laura McGann for Vox: “Joe Biden Is the Only Candidate with a Real Shot at Getting Things Done

David Plotz for Slate: “Would You Give Money to This Man?

Stuart Anderson for Forbes: “Supreme Court Approves Most Consequential Economic Policy of the Trump Era

Charlie Warzel for the New York Times: “What Will You Do When the Culture War Comes for You?

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Noah Goldberg for the New York Daily News: “Jewish Woman Who Claims Tiffany Harris Assaulted her Says Attacker Needs Help, Not Bail

John: Amanda Ripley for Medium: “Complicating the Narratives

David: The Economist: “Archivists Are Racing to Identify Every Jewish Holocaust Victim

Listener David Forman: Anthony Izaguirre and Alan Suderman for the Associated Press: “Vexit? Jerry Falwell Jr. and West Virginia Governor Urge Virginia Counties to Secede, Join West Virginia

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss the Washington Post suspending Felicia Sonmez for her tweets about Kobe Bryant.

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.