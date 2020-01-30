The “49 Years and 364 Days of Plotz” Edition

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

Ezra Klein’s tweet thread about Senate Republicans’ refusal to call witnesses in the impeachment trial

FiveThirtyEight: “Who’s Ahead in Iowa?”

The Des Moines Register: “Endorsement: Elizabeth Warren Will Push an Unequal America in the Right Direction”

Jonathan Chait for New York Magazine: “Running Bernie Sanders Against Trump Would Be an Act of Insanity”

David Frum for the Atlantic: “Bernie Can’t Win”

William Saletan for Slate: “Bernie Is the Opponent Trump Wants”

Laura McGann for Vox: “Joe Biden Is the Only Candidate with a Real Shot at Getting Things Done”

David Plotz for Slate: “Would You Give Money to This Man?”

Stuart Anderson for Forbes: “Supreme Court Approves Most Consequential Economic Policy of the Trump Era”

Charlie Warzel for the New York Times: “What Will You Do When the Culture War Comes for You?”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Noah Goldberg for the New York Daily News: “Jewish Woman Who Claims Tiffany Harris Assaulted her Says Attacker Needs Help, Not Bail”

John: Amanda Ripley for Medium: “Complicating the Narratives”

David: The Economist: “Archivists Are Racing to Identify Every Jewish Holocaust Victim”

Listener David Forman: Anthony Izaguirre and Alan Suderman for the Associated Press: “Vexit? Jerry Falwell Jr. and West Virginia Governor Urge Virginia Counties to Secede, Join West Virginia”

For this week's Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss the Washington Post suspending Felicia Sonmez for her tweets about Kobe Bryant.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.