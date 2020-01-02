Political Gabfest

The “Good Trouble” Edition

Impeachment, anti-Semitism in the U.S., and John Lewis.

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

Episode Notes

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Noah Feldman for Bloomberg: “Trump Isn’t Impeached Until the House Tells the Senate
• Julia Ioffe’s tweets in reaction to Bret Stephens for the New York Times: “The Secrets of Jewish Genius
• Jack Shafer for Politico: “Bret Stephens and the Perils of the Tapped-Out Column
• Adam Serwer’s tweet in response new of John Lewis’ cancer diagnosis

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: Robert Shetterly’s Americans Who Tell the Truth project
• Josie: Fintan O’Toole for the New York Review of Books: “The Designated Mourner
• David: The soundtrack for Guys and Dolls
Listener Alex Hungerford @achungerford: Drew Harwell for the Washington Post: “Colleges Are Turning Students’ Phones Into Surveillance Machines, Tracking the Locations of Hundreds of Thousands

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and Josie revisit a conundrum about how to extricate oneself from (or apologize for) a difficult situation.

