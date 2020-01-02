The “Good Trouble” Edition
Impeachment, anti-Semitism in the U.S., and John Lewis.
Episode Notes
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
• Noah Feldman for Bloomberg: “Trump Isn’t Impeached Until the House Tells the Senate”
• Julia Ioffe’s tweets in reaction to Bret Stephens for the New York Times: “The Secrets of Jewish Genius”
• Jack Shafer for Politico: “Bret Stephens and the Perils of the Tapped-Out Column”
• Adam Serwer’s tweet in response new of John Lewis’ cancer diagnosis
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
• Emily: Robert Shetterly’s Americans Who Tell the Truth project
• Josie: Fintan O’Toole for the New York Review of Books: “The Designated Mourner”
• David: The soundtrack for Guys and Dolls
• Listener Alex Hungerford @achungerford: Drew Harwell for the Washington Post: “Colleges Are Turning Students’ Phones Into Surveillance Machines, Tracking the Locations of Hundreds of Thousands”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and Josie revisit a conundrum about how to extricate oneself from (or apologize for) a difficult situation.
