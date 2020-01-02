Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Noah Feldman for Bloomberg: “Trump Isn’t Impeached Until the House Tells the Senate”

• Julia Ioffe’s tweets in reaction to Bret Stephens for the New York Times: “The Secrets of Jewish Genius”

• Jack Shafer for Politico: “Bret Stephens and the Perils of the Tapped-Out Column”

• Adam Serwer’s tweet in response new of John Lewis’ cancer diagnosis

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: Robert Shetterly’s Americans Who Tell the Truth project

• Josie: Fintan O’Toole for the New York Review of Books: “The Designated Mourner”

• David: The soundtrack for Guys and Dolls

• Listener Alex Hungerford @achungerford: Drew Harwell for the Washington Post: “Colleges Are Turning Students’ Phones Into Surveillance Machines, Tracking the Locations of Hundreds of Thousands”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and Josie revisit a conundrum about how to extricate oneself from (or apologize for) a difficult situation.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.