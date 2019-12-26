The “Oakland Conundrum” Edition
If you were a monarch, would you try to introduce democracy? Which is better, reincarnation or resurrection? Spaghetti or lasagna?
Episode Notes
This week, the Gabfest hosts, along with special guest Adam Savage of MythBusters, tackle audience-provided conundrums in a live show in Oakland, California.
In the Slate Plus bonus segment, some exclusive extra questions.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research by Bridgette Dunlap.