Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• The New York Times’ The Daily: “What Happened to Kamala Harris?”

• Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh and the Conservative Takeover, by Ruth Marcus

• Jonathan Martin, Astead W. Herndon, and Alexander Burns for the New York Times: “How Kamala Harris’s Campaign Unraveled”

• Joe Biden campaign advertisement

• Paul Rosenberg for Salon: “What if Joe Biden Wins? It Could Mean Long-Term Trouble for Democrats”

• Ellen Barry for the New York Times: “The Jungle Prince of Delhi”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• John: Antonio de Luca and Sasha Portis for the New York Times: “New York’s Subway Map Like You’ve Never Seen It Before”

• Emily: Gillian Brockell or the Washington Post: “The Statue of Liberty Was Created to Celebrate Freed Slaves, Not Immigrants, Its New Museum Recounts”

• David: Paul Krugman for the New York Times: “America’s Red State Death Trip”

• Listener Kathleen Bartemes @KathyBartemes: Erica Pearson for the Star Tribune: “An 11-Year-Old La Crosse Boy Has Become an International Crochet Phenom”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss whether it is better to give or to receive.

Get your tickets to the Gabfest’s Dec. 18, “Conundrum” live show at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California.

And submit your conundrums at Slate.com/conundrum!

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.