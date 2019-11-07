Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Nate Cohn for the New York Times: “One Year From Election, Trump Trails Biden but Leads Warren in Battlegrounds”

• Jonathan Chait for the Intelligencer: “New Poll Shows Democratic Candidates Have Been Living in a Fantasy World”

• John F. Kerry and Chuck Hagel for the Washington Post: “Trump Has Formally Pulled the U.S. Out of the Paris Agreement. This Is a Dark Time for America.”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: Douglas Belkin for the Wall Street Journal: “For Sale: SAT-Takers’ Names. Colleges Buy Student Data and Boost Exclusivity”

• John: Sara Lentati for the BBC: “The Man Who Cut Out His Own Appendix”

• David: His Dark Materials on HBO

• Listener chatter from @shah_of_shaw: Jeanne Bonner for CNN: “Wind and Rain Dislodge Boat Trapped on Rocks Above Niagara Falls for 101 Years”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, David, Emily, and John discuss the “OK, Boomer” phenomenon.

Get your tickets to the Gabfest’s Dec. 18 “Conundrum” live show at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California.

And submit your conundrums at Slate.com/conundrum!

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.