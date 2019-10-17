The “Don’t Be a Tough Guy. Don’t Be a Fool! I Will Call You Later” Edition
Abandoning the Kurds, the Democratic presidential debate, and guest Daniel Markovits’ new book, The Meritocracy Trap.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
• Max Fisher for the New York Times: “The U.S. Turned Syria’s North Into a Tinderbox. Then Trump Lit a Match.”
• Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “Who Qualifies for ‘Asylum’?”
• The Meritocracy Trap: How America’s Foundational Myth Feeds Inequality, Dismantles the Middle Class, and Devours the Elite, by Daniel Markovits
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
Emily: Nicholas Casey for the New York Times, “Ohio Was Set to Purge 235,000 Voters. It Was Wrong About 20%.”
John: Kim Bellware for the Washington Post, “Lasers, Rabbits and New Nikes: How the 2-Hour Marathon Barrier Was Broken”
David: Amanda Frost for the American Prospect, “The New War on Naturalized Citizens”
Listener chatter from @spokospoko: Reply All, Episode No. 149: “30-50 Feral Hogs”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, David and Emily discuss the season finale of HBO’s Succession.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.