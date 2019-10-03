Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• The New York Times’ The Daily: “How Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine Operation Backfired”

• Aaron Bycoffe, Ella Koeze, and Nathaniel Rakich for FiveThirtyEight: “Do Americans Support Impeaching Trump?”

• Nick Miroff for the Washington Post: “Acting Homeland Security Chief Frustrated and Isolated—Even as He Delivers What Trump Wants at the Border”

• Will Wilkinson for the New York Times: “Trump Has Disqualified Himself From Running in 2020”

• Peter Wehner for the New York Times: “What’s the Matter With Republicans?”

• Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt for the New York Times: “Why Republicans Play Dirty”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• John: Emily Badger and Kevin Quealy for the New York Times: “These 526 Voters Represent All of America.

And They Spent a Weekend Together.”

• Emily: Paul Kiel for ProPublica: “IRS: Sorry, but It’s Just Easier and Cheaper to Audit the Poor”

• David: Associated Press: “Republicans Mail Census-Like Fundraising Survey in Bozeman”

• Listener chatter from Angela, @oreotookie: Connor Sheets for AL.com and ProPublica: “Alabama Sheriffs Release Sick, Dying Inmates From Jail to Avoid Paying Their Hospital Bills”

For this week's Slate Plus bonus segment, David, John, and Emily discuss the new nutrition guidelines for red meat consumption.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.