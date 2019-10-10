Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Noah Feldman for the New York Times: “This Is a Constitutional Crisis. What Happens Next?”

• The Netflix documentary American Factory

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: David Talbot for the San Francisco Chronicle: “SF Mayor Breed’s Appointment of Suzy Loftus as Interim DA is a Miscarriage of Justice”

John: Metropolitan Stories by Christine Coulson

David: Atlas Obscura, 2nd Edition: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders by Joshua Foer, Ella Morton, and Dylan Thuras

Listener chatter from Matthew Zito @MatthewZito: Twitter thread by Ben Marrow @benmarrow about a paper by Nicola Limodio showing fluctuations in the international price of silver can predict the probability of terrorist attacks.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, David, John, and Emily discuss the controversy over the NBA and Hong Kong.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.