• Ken Thomas for the Wall Street Journal: “Biden, Warren Gain in Latest Poll of Democratic Primary Voters”

• Thomas B. Edsall for the New York Times: “The Trump Voters Whose ‘Need for Chaos’ Obliterates Everything Else”

• Michael Bang Petersen, Mathias Osmundsen, Kevin Arceneaux: “A ‘Need for Chaos’ and the Sharing of Hostile Political Rumors in Advanced Democracies”

• Rick Shenkman for Politico: “The Shocking Paper Predicting the End of Democracy”

• Shawn W. Rosenberg: “Democracy Devouring Itself: The Rise of the Incompetent Citizen and the Appeal of Populism”

• You Think It, I’ll Say It, by Curtis Sittenfeld

• American Wife, by Curtis Sittenfeld

• Curtis Sittenfeld for Esquire: “The Nominee”

• Curtis Sittenfeld for Slate: “Yes, We Did”

Emily talked about the death of Cokie Roberts and the path she made for women in journalism.

John demonstrated what a book from the 1900s about campaigns, and a guide for the salesmen hawking it door to door, can tell us about political journalism today.



David shared a clip of Richard Nixon discussing panda sex.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John take questions from the live audience in St. Paul.



