The “Last Mustache in Washington” Edition

The canceled Taliban talks, John Bolton’s departure, and guest Paul Tough’s new book, The Years That Matter Most.

The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz.

Episode Notes

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• The Years That Matter Most: How College Makes or Breaks Us, by Paul Tough

•  A Suitable Boy, by Vikram Seth

• Fall; or, Dodge in Hell, by Neal Stephenson

The Road, by Cormac McCarthy

• Infinite Jest, by David Foster Wallace

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: Tara Golshan for Vox: “North Carolina Republicans’ Audacious Power Play, Explained”

• John: Andy Newman for the New York Times: “On the Job, 24 Hours a Day, 27 Days a Month”

• David: “Atlas Obscura’s Trips and Local Experiences Are Expanding”

• Listener chatter from Mohan Warusha, ‏@mohanwarusha: Anne Barnard for the New York Times: “The 9/11 Tribute Lights Are Endangering 160,000 Birds a Year.”

• Listener chatter from Ryan Frailich, @RFrailich: Lamar White Jr. for the Bayou Brief: “Pharmland”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John debate the ideal length for books and movies.

