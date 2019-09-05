Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Max Fisher for the New York Times: “U.K. Democracy, Tested by Brexit and Boris Johnson, Holds for Now”

• The New York Times’ The Daily: “The Sudden-Death Phase of the Democratic Primary”

• Paul Rosenberg for Salon: “What if Joe Biden Wins? It Could Mean Long-Term Trouble for Democrats”

• Maia Szalavitz for FiveThirtyEight: “What Science Says to Do if Your Loved One Has an Opioid Addiction”

• German Lopez for Vox: “She Spent More Than $110,000 on Drug Rehab. Her Son Still Died”

• 51 Imperfect Solutions: States and the Making of American Constitutional Law by Jeffrey S. Sutton

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: You Think It, I’ll Say It by Curtis Sittenfeld; Mental: Lithium, Love, and Losing My Mind by Jaime Lowe

Ruth Marcus: Mike Mariani for the New Yorker: “A Town for People With Chronic-Fatigue Syndrome”

David: Apollo 11 in IMAX

Listener chatter from David Amann @davidamann: Luc Rinaldi for Toronto Life: “The Woman with 200 Kids”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and Ruth talk about the recent court ruling that North Carolina’s gerrymandered districts violate the state’s constitution.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.