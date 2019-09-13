Political Gabfest

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

The “Democratic Debate Special” Edition

The Political Gabfest on the latest Democratic primary debate.

View Transcript

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow

Episode Notes

In a special episode recorded right after Thursday’s Democratic debate, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Castro’s dig into Biden, nationalized health care, and strategies for how to effectively pick a fight with President Donald Trump.

Only Slate Plus listeners get to listen to this and other Political Gabfest emergency specials. Sign up now to listen to the whole episode.

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.