The “Public Charge” Edition
The Political Gabfest discusses Trump’s new move to punish documented immigrants, death in prison and Jeffrey Epstein, and recession.
● Adam Serwer for the Atlantic: “The Cruelty is the Point”
● Ken White for the Atlantic: “Thirty-Two Short Stories About Death in Prison”
Emily: Vann R. Newkirk II for the Atlantic: “The Great Land Robbery”; Lizzie Presser for ProPublica and the New Yorker: “Their Family Bought Land One Generation After Slavery. The Reels Brothers Spent Eight Years in Jail for Refusing to Leave It.”; the New York Times Magazine: “The 1619 Project”; NPR’s Throughline: “Mass Incarceration”
Josie: Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion by Jia Tolenti
David: NPR: “Where The Kids Across Town Grow Up With Very Different Schools”; John Plotz’s Recall This Book podcast: “Cixin Liu”
Listener chatter from Matt Thompson @thompsonmw1983: Richard Read for the Los Angeles Times: “Meet the Neglected 43-Year-Old Stepchild of the U.S. Military-Industrial Complex”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and Josie talk about “Sharenting.”
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.