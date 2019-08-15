Political Gabfest

The “Public Charge” Edition

The Political Gabfest discusses Trump’s new move to punish documented immigrants, death in prison and Jeffrey Epstein, and recession.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

● Adam Serwer for the Atlantic: “The Cruelty is the Point”

● Ken White for the Atlantic: “Thirty-Two Short Stories About Death in Prison”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Vann R. Newkirk II for the Atlantic: “The Great Land Robbery”; Lizzie Presser for ProPublica and the New Yorker: “Their Family Bought Land One Generation After Slavery. The Reels Brothers Spent Eight Years in Jail for Refusing to Leave It.”; the New York Times Magazine: “The 1619 Project”; NPR’s Throughline: “Mass Incarceration”

Josie: Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion by Jia Tolenti

David: NPR: “Where The Kids Across Town Grow Up With Very Different Schools”; John Plotz’s Recall This Book podcast: “Cixin Liu”

Listener chatter from Matt Thompson @thompsonmw1983: Richard Read for the Los Angeles Times: “Meet the Neglected 43-Year-Old Stepchild of the U.S. Military-Industrial Complex

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and Josie talk about “Sharenting.”

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.