Political Gabfest

The “Don’t Worry, I’ll Pardon You” Edition

The Political Gabfest discusses Trump’s offer to pardon lawbreakers who help build a border wall, whether the U.S. is a republic or a democracy, and how journalists can choose to punch up or punch down internet harassment.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Nick Miroff and Josh Dawsey for the Washington Post: “ ‘Take the land’: President Trump Wants a Border Wall. He Wants It Black. And He Wants It by Election Day.”
• Jamelle Bouie for the New York Times: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Understands Democracy Better Than Republicans Do”
• Jacob T. Levy for the Niskanen Center: “Democracy for Republicans”
• David Karpf for Esquire: “I Called Bret Stephens a Bedbug. Then He Tried to Squelch My Freedom of Speech. What a Day.”
• Dahlia Lithwick for Slate: “Journalism Won’t Get Us Out of This”
• Jonathan Swan and Margaret Talev for Axios: “Scoop: Trump Suggested Nuking Hurricanes to Stop Them From Hitting U.S.”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• John: Dan Chiasson for the New Yorker: “Reader, I Googled It”; What We Talk About When We Talk About Books: The History and Future of Reading by Leah Price
• Emily: Shane Goldmacher for the New York Times: “The Federal Election Commission Needs 4 of 6 Members to Enforce the Law. It Now Has 3.”
• David: Jessica Contrera for the Washington Post: “ ‘NO EXCESSIVE BARKING’: A Chevy Chase Dog Park Divides the Rich and Powerful”
• Listener chatter from Juan Carlos Gonzalez-Najera: This Is Football

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John talk about nuking hurricanes.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.