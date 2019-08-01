Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Matthew Yglesias for Vox: “America Deserves a Debate Between Joe Biden and His Main Progressive Critics”

• Drew Altman for the Washington Post: “The Democratic Debates Suffer From a Nasty Case of Plan-itis”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: In Hoffa’s Shadow: A Stepfather, a Disappearance in Detroit, and My Search for the Truth by Jack Goldsmith

• John: Patrick Collison and Tyler Cowen for the Atlantic: “We Need a New Science of Progress”

• David: Lizzo’s Tiny Desk concert; James B. Stewart, Matthew Goldstein, and Jessica Silver-Greenberg for the New York Times: “Jeffrey Epstein Hoped to Seed Human Race With His DNA”; The Genius Factory: The Curious History of the Nobel Prize Sperm Bank by David Plotz

• Listener @davidamann: “I Found NYC’s In-N-Out Burger and Solved the Mystery of How It Got There”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss their favorite summer games.

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.