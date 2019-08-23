Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• The New York Times Magazine’s “1619 Project”

• Nikole Hannah-Jones: “Our Democracy’s Founding Ideals Were False When They Were Written. Black Americans Have Fought to Make Them True.”

• Wesley Morris: “For Centuries, Black Music, Forged in Bondage, Has Been the Sound of Complete Artistic Freedom. No Wonder Everybody is Always Stealing it.”

• Matthew Desmond: “In Order to Understand the Brutality of American Capitalism, You Have to Start on the Plantation.”

• David Walsh for the Boston Review: “The Fragile Patriotism of the American Conservative”

• Ta-Nehisi Coates for the Atlantic: “The Case for Reparations”

• Jordan Weissman for Slate: “America’s Most Powerful CEOs Say They No Longer Only Care About Shareholder Value. Here’s How They Can Prove It.”

• Farhad Manjoo for the New York Times: “C.E.O.s Should Fear a Recession. It Could Mean Revolution.”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John chattered about the technique President Dwight Eisenhower used to quit smoking.

Emily chattered about Lisa Miller’s piece for the Cut: “Dressing for a Wound”

David chattered about the fake headlines on Succession

Listener chatter from David Foreman: Nick Garber for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: “How Jon Potter Became the ‘Modern-Day Mr. Rogers’ of the Pittsburgh Internet”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John talk about what the U.S. should buy since Greenland isn’t for sale.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.