The “Not Exculpated” Edition
The Political Gabfest discusses Robert Mueller’s testimony, the downfall of Al Franken, and the deal to raise the debt ceiling.
Episode Notes
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
• Elaina Plott for the Atlantic: “Bill Barr Already Won”
• Jane Mayer for the New Yorker: “The Case of Al Franken”
• Zachary Roth for HuffPost: “The Real Story About the Allegations Against Al Franken”
• Matthew Yglesias for Vox: “Al Franken Did the Right Thing by Resigning”
• Fleishman Is in Trouble, by Taffy Brodesser-Akner
• The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai
• UnReal
• Fall; or, Dodge in Hell, by Neal Stephenson
• The White Lies podcast
• Kera Bolonik for New York: “The Harvard Professor and the Paternity Trap”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
• Emily chattered about the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s plan to work around a new law that prohibits people with felony convictions who owe fines from voting.
• John chattered about Audm, an app for listening to longform journalism.
• David chattered about seeing the intense work agricultural workers do when he volunteered on a Pennsylvania farm staffed by workers in the United States on temporary agricultural visas.
• Listener Yoni Schenker sent us Mary Robinette Kowal’s twitter thread about peeing in space.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.
Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.