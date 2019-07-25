Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Elaina Plott for the Atlantic: “Bill Barr Already Won”

• Jane Mayer for the New Yorker: “The Case of Al Franken”

• Zachary Roth for HuffPost: “The Real Story About the Allegations Against Al Franken”

• Matthew Yglesias for Vox: “Al Franken Did the Right Thing by Resigning”

• Kera Bolonik for New York: “The Harvard Professor and the Paternity Trap”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily chattered about the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s plan to work around a new law that prohibits people with felony convictions who owe fines from voting.

• John chattered about Audm, an app for listening to longform journalism.

• David chattered about seeing the intense work agricultural workers do when he volunteered on a Pennsylvania farm staffed by workers in the United States on temporary agricultural visas.

• Listener Yoni Schenker sent us Mary Robinette Kowal’s twitter thread about peeing in space.

