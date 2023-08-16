Red, White & Really Bad
The new gay romance among the ruling class seems to have been created for straight people.
This month, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Jules Gill-Peterson, and Bryan Lowder discuss Amazon Prime’s adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s best-selling queer rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue. They also speak with intersex activist and educator Pidgeon Pagonis about their memoir Nobody Needs to Know and the campaign to end nonconsensual surgeries on intersex kids. The hosts end the show, as always, with some new additions to the Gay Agenda.
Items discussed in the show:
Red, White, & Royal Blue, by Casey McQuiston
Red, White & Royal Blue on Amazon Prime
Outward’s December 2019 special episode on The Inheritance
Nobody Needs to Know: A Memoir, by Pidgeon Pagonis
Girl, Interrupted, by Susanna Kaysen
Interconnect.support, a support group for intersex people
Gay Agenda
Christina: John Early: Now More Than Ever, on Max
Jules: “O’Shae Sibley Was Killed While Voguing at a Brooklyn Gas Station. Last Weekend New Yorkers Rallied to Honor His Memory,” in Vogue
Bryan: Miriam and Alan Lost in Scotland on PBS, and “Who’s Afraid of Social Contagion,” by Hugh Ryan, in the Boston Review
This podcast was produced by June Thomas.
