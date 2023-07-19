Outward

The Pleasures and Politics of Cruising

Two new works of art focus on the realities of outdoor sexual encounters.

Episode Notes

This month, taking a cue from the sultry, sensual heat of summer, Outward examines the venerable queer practice of cruising—for sex and sex work—in public space. First, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Jules Gill-Peterson, and Bryan Lowder make eyes at Park Cruising, a new essay collection on cruising in parks, which explores the pleasures, politics, and complexities of that gay pastime. Author Marcus McCann joins the hosts to discuss those themes. Then they head down to Christopher Street with the trans women of The Stroll, a new HBO documentary streaming on Max, as they revisit a time when New York’s now-gentrified Meatpacking District was rich with a unique and affirming form of sisterhood. Co-director Kristen Lovell stops by to discuss the making of the film. The hosts end the show, as always, with some new additions to the Gay Agenda.

Items discussed in the show:

The Real Story of 303 Creative v. Elenis,” by Mark Joseph Stern in Slate

Outward’s Times Square billboard

A provocative chant at NYC Drag March

Park Cruising: What Happens When We Wander Off the Path, by Marcus McCann

The Stroll

The Lady and the Dale

Sylvia’s Place

Sylvia Rivera, Marsha P. Johnson, and STAR

Gay Agenda

Christina: Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed from HBO

Jules: Hari Nef’s interviews about her role in Barbie

Bryan: Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (see also Hugh Ryan on the show’s history)

This podcast was edited by Emily Charash and produced by June Thomas.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.

About the Show

Outward, Slate’s queer podcast, is a whip-smart monthly salon in which hosts and guests deepen the audience’s understanding of queer culture and politics, delight them with unexpected perspectives, and invite listeners into a colorful conversation about the issues animating LGBTQ communities.

