Outward

More Than Marriage

A better way to protect all kinds of relationships—including queer ones.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

In celebration of Pride month, we’re bringing you some extra episodes of the Outward podcast. This week, host Bryan Lowder talks to Slate contributor John Culhane about his new book More Than Marriage: Forming Families After Marriage Equality. In the book, Culhane explores legal arrangements other than marriage that could protect people’s relationships and finances. While we might once have decried these options as consolation prizes, contracts such as designated beneficiary agreements offer exciting possibilities for queer and other nontraditional families.

Items discussed in the show:

More Than Marriage: Forming Families After Marriage Equality, by John C. Culhane

Gay Agenda

John: Support your local drag performers.

This podcast was produced by June Thomas.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.

Advertisement

About the Show

Outward, Slate’s queer podcast, is a whip-smart monthly salon in which hosts and guests deepen the audience’s understanding of queer culture and politics, delight them with unexpected perspectives, and invite listeners into a colorful conversation about the issues animating LGBTQ communities.

All episodes

Host

  • Bryan Lowder is a Slate associate editor and co-host of the Outward LGBTQ podcast. He covers human interest, culture, and queer issues.