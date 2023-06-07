More Than Marriage
A better way to protect all kinds of relationships—including queer ones.
In celebration of Pride month, we’re bringing you some extra episodes of the Outward podcast. This week, host Bryan Lowder talks to Slate contributor John Culhane about his new book More Than Marriage: Forming Families After Marriage Equality. In the book, Culhane explores legal arrangements other than marriage that could protect people’s relationships and finances. While we might once have decried these options as consolation prizes, contracts such as designated beneficiary agreements offer exciting possibilities for queer and other nontraditional families.
Items discussed in the show:
More Than Marriage: Forming Families After Marriage Equality, by John C. Culhane
Gay Agenda
John: Support your local drag performers.
This podcast was produced by June Thomas.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.