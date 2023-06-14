Lesbian Bars: A Love Story
Krista Burton and Naomi Gordon-Loebl visited all the dyke bars in America.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
In celebration of Pride month, we’re bringing you some extra episodes of the Outward podcast. This week, host Christina Cauterucci talks to two people who recently visited every lesbian bar in the United States: Krista Burton, author of the newly published book Moby Dyke: An Obsessive Quest to Track Down the Last Remaining Lesbian Bars in America, and Naomi Gordon-Loebl, a writer and sommelier. They discuss the purpose of lesbian bars, trends in dyke-bar decor, and whether they’re still sexy.
Items discussed in the show:
Moby Dyke: An Obsessive Quest to Track Down the Last Remaining Lesbian Bars in America, by Krista Burton
The Lesbian Bar Project’s list of U.S. bars
Gay Agenda
Krista: Tom Ford Tuscan Leather
Naomi: Wear something that makes you feel spicy, like perhaps a leather harness or a Father Figure T-shirt by Tanner Shea
This podcast was edited by Emily Charash and produced by June Thomas.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.