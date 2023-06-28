Despair Is a Rational Response to Anti-Trans Activism
Trans and queer people have always existed. We always will.
Episode Notes
In the last of our Pride month mini-episodes, host Jules Gill-Peterson is joined by Evan Urquhart, the community manager for Slate’s comments section who also covers anti-trans propaganda on assignedmedia.org. They discuss Evan’s piece “Don’t Look Away From Queer Despair,” which was part of Slate’s “Not Quite Pride” package. In a galvanizing conversation, they discuss the need to resist putting on a happy face in these genuinely challenging times; the compulsion to creative work that will leave breadcrumbs of hope for the next generation of queer and trans people, and supporting one another.
Items discussed in the show:
“Don’t Look Away From Queer Despair,” by Evan Urquhart
Slate’s “Not Quite Pride” package of stories
This podcast was edited by Emily Charash and produced by June Thomas.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.