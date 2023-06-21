This Pride month, many LGBTQ people are grappling with complicated feelings. Anti-gay and anti-trans political attacks are becoming all too common, Pride celebrations are being banned or canceled in some parts of the United States, and many of us are wondering how to put this in perspective. Hosts Christina Cauterucci, Jules Gill-Peterson, and Bryan Lowder wrestle with some of that complexity as they work through their feelings about corporate Pride. If rainbow capitalism never mattered in the first place, why does this year’s backtracking feel bad? Then they are joined by writer Delilah Friedler to discuss her piece “Tennessee Belongs to Trans People, Too,” which is part of Slate’s “Not Quite Pride” package. They end the show, as always, with some new additions to the Gay Agenda.

Items discussed in the show:

J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell become the first nonbinary acting award winners at the Tony Awards

“The Dirty Secret of Corporate Pride,” by Christina Cauterucci

“Tennessee Belongs to Trans People, Too,” by Delilah Friedler

Slate’s “Not Quite Pride” package of stories

Gay Agenda

Bryan: Casa Susana, a documentary airing on PBS’s American Experience

Jules: Chasing Chasing Amy, a documentary film by Sav Rodgers

Christina: Dykette, a novel by Jenny Fran Davis

