Queer Utopian Fiction and Dystopian Reality TV
Netflix’s queer dating show features pets, processing, and very little sexual chemistry.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This month, Outward explores utopian fiction and dystopian reality TV. First, Bryan and Christina are joined by author Theodore McCombs to discuss Uranians, his new collection of speculative stories, which uses queer difference and divestment from the normal as an engine to drive five fascinating tales. Then they’re joined by producer June Thomas to discuss The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Netflix’s latest take on the dating show, which follows a cast of queer women and nonbinary folks as they try to decide who they will marry. Finally, the hosts add some new items to the gay agenda.
Items discussed in the show:
The CBC report on Patricia Ginn of the WindSisters
Uranians: Stories, by Theodore McCombs
More on Karl Heinrich Ulrich’s take on the Uranian
The Ultimatum: Queer Love on Netflix
June on the queerness of portrait galleries
Gay Agenda
June: The Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh
Bryan: That! Feels Good!, by Jessie Ware
Christina: “Radical Desire: Making On Our Backs Magazine,” from Cornell University Library
This podcast was produced by June Thomas.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.