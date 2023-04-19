Are Advice Columns Intrinsically Queer?
Plus, the undeniable gayness of Frog and Toad.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Spring is in the air, and the Outward hosts are gay like tulips and queer like allergies! First, they discuss a new animated version of the beloved Frog and Toad series of children’s books, which premieres on Apple TV+ on April 28. Then they welcome Daniel M. Lavery to the pod. Danny was Slate’s Dear Prudence for many years, and now a Dear Prudence book is here to grace our bookshelves. Danny shares his philosophy of advice-giving, talks about what it was like to transition in the public eye, and offers his take on a reader question current Prudie Jenée Desmond-Harris answered a few weeks ago.
Items discussed in the show:
Jules and the Framing Agnes team at the GLAAD Awards
Outward’s December 2022 discussion of Framing Agnes with actress Jen Richards
LMN’s schedule
Somerville, Massachusetts, extends protections to polyamorous families
“Frog and Toad: An Amphibious Celebration of Same-Sex Love,” by Colin Stokes in the New Yorker
“How Frog and Toad Author Arnold Lobel Explored Gay Intimacy in His Work,” by J. Bryan Lowder in Slate
“This Is a Terrible Way to Commemorate a Major Civil Rights Victory,” by June Thomas in Slate
Dear Prudence: Liberating Lessons From Slate.com’s Beloved Advice Column, by Daniel M. Lavery
Jenée Desmond-Harris answered the question the hosts put to Danny at the end of this Dear Prudence column
The Big Mood, Little Mood With Daniel M. Lavery podcast
The Dear Prudence podcast
Gay Agenda
Christina: Mae Martin’s new Netflix special, SAP
Jules: “Conservatives Are Turning to a 150-Year-Old Obscenity Law to Outlaw Abortion,” by Melissa Gira Grant in the New Republic
Bryan: Erick Adame’s Daily Weather Report (more background from the New York Times)
This podcast was produced by June Thomas.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.