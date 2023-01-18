The War on Drag
Why drag? Why now?
Episode Notes
This month, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Jules Gill-Peterson, and Bryan Lowder take an in-depth look at the latest fixation of the far right: drag, an art form as old as gender itself. In the first segment, the hosts consider why conservatives are now trying to regulate drag shows out of existence and armed hate groups are showing up at drag events to threaten and intimidate performers and audiences. Then they are joined by Lil Miss Hot Mess, who, in addition to performing with Drag Story Hour, has taken an academic interest in what children take away from drag events.
Items discussed in the show:
Gay Agenda
This podcast was produced by June Thomas.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.