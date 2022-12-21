How Can Queer People Keep Each Other Safe?
Plus, a conversation with actress Jen Richards about the groundbreaking trans film Framing Agnes.
Episode Notes
This month, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Jules Gill-Peterson, and Bryan Lowder reflect on the painful impact of anti-LGBTQ violence and dig into the new possibilities for trans storytelling and filmmaking. First, they talk through their complicated feelings about one of the responses to the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs last month: Should queer people be organizing in self-defense, or even arming ourselves for protection? Then they are joined by actress Jen Richards who portrays Barbara in Framing Agnes, a new documentary, directed by Chase Joynt, which is centered on six trans people who were interviewed and treated at a UCLA gender clinic in the 1950s. The film combines reenactments of those interviews with contemporary conversations with trans actors. Our own Jules Gill-Peterson has a central role in the movie as a historian and narrator.
Items discussed in the show:
Season 2 of The White Lotus
Christina’s Slate piece, “I Think I Found Kyrsten Sinema’s Side Hustle”
Gay Agenda
Christina: shopping gay, including at The Little Gay Shop and Adam’s Nest
Jules: “Not a Transition: On Andrea Pallaoro’s Monica,” by Eva Pensis in the Los Angeles Review of Books
Bryan has created a bespoke cocktail for Outward listeners: the Cuddle Puddle
The Cuddle Puddle
2 oz rye
1 oz ginger liqueur
½ oz Fernet Branca or similar
Dash of orange bitters
Stir the ingredients for a long time over ice, then strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with orange peel.
This podcast was produced by June Thomas.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.