How Can Queer People Keep Each Other Safe?

Plus, a conversation with actress Jen Richards about the groundbreaking trans film Framing Agnes.

Episode Notes

This month, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Jules Gill-Peterson, and Bryan Lowder reflect on the painful impact of anti-LGBTQ violence and dig into the new possibilities for trans storytelling and filmmaking. First, they talk through their complicated feelings about one of the responses to the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs last month: Should queer people be organizing in self-defense, or even arming ourselves for protection? Then they are joined by actress Jen Richards who portrays Barbara in Framing Agnes, a new documentary, directed by Chase Joynt, which is centered on six trans people who were interviewed and treated at a UCLA gender clinic in the 1950s. The film combines reenactments of those interviews with contemporary conversations with trans actors. Our own Jules Gill-Peterson has a central role in the movie as a historian and narrator.

Items discussed in the show:

Season 2 of The White Lotus

Christina’s Slate piece, “I Think I Found Kyrsten Sinema’s Side Hustle

Framing Agnes

Gay Agenda

Christina: shopping gay, including at The Little Gay Shop and Adam’s Nest

Jules: “Not a Transition: On Andrea Pallaoro’s Monica,” by Eva Pensis in the Los Angeles Review of Books

Bryan has created a bespoke cocktail for Outward listeners: the Cuddle Puddle

The Cuddle Puddle

2 oz rye

1 oz ginger liqueur

½ oz Fernet Branca or similar

Dash of orange bitters

Stir the ingredients for a long time over ice, then strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with orange peel.

This podcast was produced by June Thomas.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.

