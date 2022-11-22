How to Read a New York Times Story About Trans Kids
Plus, a conversation with James Roesener, the first out trans man to win a seat in a U.S. state legislature.
This episode was recorded before the Nov. 19 attack on Club Q. Outward stands with our queer family in Colorado Springs.
This month, Christina Cauterucci, Jules Gill-Peterson, and Bryan Lowder discuss two major trans news stories from recent weeks. First, the New York Times’ latest article about trans kids and gender-affirming care, this time about puberty blockers and bone density, and how it plays into the ongoing, manufactured, and weaponized conservative panic about trans existence. Then they are joined by James Roesener of Concord, New Hampshire, who earlier this month became the first out trans man to be elected to a U.S. state legislature. They talk about why he ran and what he hopes to achieve. Finally, the hosts add some new items to the gay agenda.
Items discussed in the show:
The American Library Association Rainbow Round Table
The Lilly Pharmaceutical Twitter impersonation
AMC’s new version of Interview With the Vampire
World Pride 2025 in D.C.
“They Paused Puberty, but Is There a Cost?” by Megan Twohey and Christina Jewett in the New York Times
Michael Hobbes’ Twitter thread responding to the NYT story
“The NYT’s Big Piece on Puberty Blockers Mucked Up the Most Important Point About Them,” by Evan Urquhart, in Slate
Gay Agenda
Brian: Queer for Fear on Shudder
Christina: The Secret to Superhuman Strength, by Alison Bechdel
Jules: Gossip Girl Fanfic Novella, by Charlie Markbreiter
This podcast was produced by June Thomas.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.