Demystifying Monkeypox
There is a vaccine, there is treatment, but there are still lots of challenges.
Episode Notes
This month, Christina Cauterucci, Jules Gill-Peterson, and Bryan Lowder talk about two very different health stories. First, in the Thots & Queries segment, they respond to a listener who has questions about the ethics of moving to another country in an age of Supreme uncertainty. Then they talk with Harun Tulunay, a London-based sexual-health advocate, about his experience with monkeypox. He has been sharing his experiences with the disease, including the challenges of receiving a correct diagnosis. As Bryan mentions, in New York City, the rollout of the monkeypox vaccine program was a disaster. Then they are joined by journalist Io Dodds to discuss her recent piece for the Independent: “ ‘Never Ask Permission’: How Two Trans Women Ran a Legendary Underground Surgical Clinic in a Rural Tractor Barn.” (Note: Jules was interviewed for this piece.)
Items discussed in the show:
Conjuring Kesha, on Discovery +
“ ‘Never Ask Permission’: How Two Trans Women Ran a Legendary Underground Surgical Clinic in a Rural Tractor Barn,” by Io Dodds, in the Independent
Gay Agenda
Bryan: “What Should a Queer Children’s Book Do?” by Jessica Winter in the New Yorker
Christina: The Other Two, on HBO Max
Jules: P-Valley, on Starz
This podcast was produced by June Thomas.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.