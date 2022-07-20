Demystifying Monkeypox

This month, Christina Cauterucci, Jules Gill-Peterson, and Bryan Lowder talk about two very different health stories. First, in the Thots & Queries segment, they respond to a listener who has questions about the ethics of moving to another country in an age of Supreme uncertainty. Then they talk with Harun Tulunay, a London-based sexual-health advocate, about his experience with monkeypox. He has been sharing his experiences with the disease, including the challenges of receiving a correct diagnosis. As Bryan mentions, in New York City, the rollout of the monkeypox vaccine program was a disaster. Then they are joined by journalist Io Dodds to discuss her recent piece for the Independent: “ ‘Never Ask Permission’: How Two Trans Women Ran a Legendary Underground Surgical Clinic in a Rural Tractor Barn.” (Note: Jules was interviewed for this piece.)

Items discussed in the show:

Conjuring Kesha, on Discovery +

“ ‘Never Ask Permission’: How Two Trans Women Ran a Legendary Underground Surgical Clinic in a Rural Tractor Barn,” by Io Dodds, in the Independent

Gay Agenda

Bryan: “What Should a Queer Children’s Book Do?” by Jessica Winter in the New Yorker

Christina: The Other Two, on HBO Max

Jules: P-Valley, on Starz

