The Promise of Pride

The core values of our annual celebration.

Episode Notes

This month, Bryan, Christina, and Jules talk about whether—and why—we still need Pride. Every Pride is someone’s first, and to get that fresh perspective, the hosts spoke with Sammie Bennett, who just celebrated for the first time in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The hosts then talk about their own memories and feelings about the annual queer gathering.

Thanks to Alicia DeMaio for our first Thots & Queries segment. Here’s the them.us piece she referenced.

Items discussed in the show:

The Battle Over Gender Therapy,” by Emily Bazelon in the New York Times Magazine

Jules’ Twitter thread

Jules’ Substack response

Postmates’ “Eat With Pride” ad campaign

Leo Herrera’s Instagram story about this campaign

Christina’s Slate story about a U-Haul truck full of Nazis who headed to a Pride celebration in Idaho.

New York City Drag March

Gay Agenda

Bryan: Buzzfeed’s roundup of “This Pride Month” memes

Christina: Kaftko

Jules: Read a banned LGBTQ book

This podcast was produced by June Thomas.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.

About the Show

Outward, Slate’s queer podcast, is a whip-smart monthly salon in which hosts and guests deepen the audience’s understanding of queer culture and politics, delight them with unexpected perspectives, and invite listeners into a colorful conversation about the issues animating LGBTQ communities.

