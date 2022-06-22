The Promise of Pride
The core values of our annual celebration.
This month, Bryan, Christina, and Jules talk about whether—and why—we still need Pride. Every Pride is someone’s first, and to get that fresh perspective, the hosts spoke with Sammie Bennett, who just celebrated for the first time in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The hosts then talk about their own memories and feelings about the annual queer gathering.
Thanks to Alicia DeMaio for our first Thots & Queries segment. Here’s the them.us piece she referenced.
Items discussed in the show:
“The Battle Over Gender Therapy,” by Emily Bazelon in the New York Times Magazine
Jules’ Twitter thread
Jules’ Substack response
Postmates’ “Eat With Pride” ad campaign
Leo Herrera’s Instagram story about this campaign
Christina’s Slate story about a U-Haul truck full of Nazis who headed to a Pride celebration in Idaho.
Gay Agenda
Bryan: Buzzfeed’s roundup of “This Pride Month” memes
Christina: Kaftko
Jules: Read a banned LGBTQ book
This podcast was produced by June Thomas.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.