Fire Island: A Comedy of Gay Manners
A spoiler-filled discussion of the very queer resetting of Pride and Prejudice.
Episode Notes
It’s June, and in honor of Pride, we’re bringing you extra episodes of Outward.
This week, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Jules Gill-Peterson, and Bryan Lowder dig into the big gay movie of summer 2022: Fire Island. Directed by Andrew Ahn and written by Joel Kim Booster, who also stars in the film, Fire Island explores the magic of queer spaces like the titular enclave—along with the class and race disparities that often beset them. The film, which also stars Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, and Conrad Ricamora, is a gay resetting of Pride and Prejudice. Does it succeed? The hosts discuss this, and much more, in spoiler-filled detail.
This podcast was produced by June Thomas.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.