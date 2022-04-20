This month Bryan, Christina, and Jules take a break from talking about the hostile legislation queer and trans people are fighting against to talk about what they’re fighting for. Brooklyn kindergarten teacher Eliza Cutler joins the hosts to share what it looks like when teachers are free to speak about LGBTQ lives in the classroom. Then they discuss the queer family drama at the heart of the new genre-bending, multiverse-hopping film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Items discussed in the show:

Robbie Pierce’s Twitter thread about the homophobic harassment his family endured while riding Amtrak

Queers responding to homophobic legislation with … merch

The long life and sad demise of Bitch Media.

They She He Me: Free to Be, by Maya Christina Gonzalez and Matthew SG

Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress, by Christine Baldacchino and Isabelle Malenfant

Jacob’s New Dress, by Sarah and Ian Hoffman and Chris Cage

Introducing Teddy, by Jessica Walton and Dougal MacPherson

Pugdog, by Andrea U’Ren

“Everything Everywhere All at Once Is a Queer Masterpiece of Colossal Sincerity,” by Drew Gregory, in Autostraddle

“Everything Everywhere All at Once Is an Emotional Gut Punch About Queer Erasure, Acceptance,” by Patrick Ryan, in USA Today

“This One Stale Joke Won’t Let Everything Everywhere All at Once Be Great,” by Kyle Turner, in W

“On Being Trans and Watching Everything Everywhere All at Once,” by Linda Codega, in Gizmodo

Gay Agenda

Christina: “Sex, Love, and Art in the Suburbs,” by Garth Greenwell, in Esquire

Bryan: “This Beach in Mexico Is an L.G.B.T.Q. Haven. But Can It Last?” by Oscar Lopez and Lisette Poole, in the New York Times

Jules: Manhunt, by Gretchen Felker-Martin

This podcast was produced by June Thomas.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.