Outward

The Trans Past, Present, and Future

How attacks on trans kids shape lives, and a pioneer from the 1940s.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Bryan, Christina, and Jules respond to the anti-trans attacks coming out of state legislatures across the country, particularly in Texas, where the governor and attorney general have tried to make caring for trans kids into a form of child abuse. Jules sketches out what a trans child’s life would look and feel like over the coming years as a result of these draconian bills and administrative attacks. Then they are joined by Michael Waters to discuss his recent piece for Slate about trans pioneer Barbara Ann Richards, who went to court in 1941 to legally change her name—and succeeded.

Items discussed in the show:

• Lauren Groff discusses the writing of her novel Matrix on the podcast Women Who Travel
The GOP’s All-Out Assault on Trans People,” The Waves, March 3, 2022, featuring Jules Gill-Peterson and Evan Urquhart
• “Barbara Ann Richards Designed—and Then Demanded—the Life She Deserved,” by Michael Waters
True Sex: The Lives of Trans Men at the Turn of the Twentieth Century, by Emily Skidmore

Gay Agenda

Christina: Start your own Dyke Night!

Bryan: QueerSpace, a podcast from the National Air and Space Museum

Jules: The 2022 Lambda Literary Award nominations

This podcast was produced by Myron.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.

Advertisement

About the Show

Outward, Slate’s queer podcast, is a whip-smart monthly salon in which hosts and guests deepen the audience’s understanding of queer culture and politics, delight them with unexpected perspectives, and invite listeners into a colorful conversation about the issues animating LGBTQ communities.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow