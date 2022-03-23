The Trans Past, Present, and Future
How attacks on trans kids shape lives, and a pioneer from the 1940s.
Episode Notes
Bryan, Christina, and Jules respond to the anti-trans attacks coming out of state legislatures across the country, particularly in Texas, where the governor and attorney general have tried to make caring for trans kids into a form of child abuse. Jules sketches out what a trans child’s life would look and feel like over the coming years as a result of these draconian bills and administrative attacks. Then they are joined by Michael Waters to discuss his recent piece for Slate about trans pioneer Barbara Ann Richards, who went to court in 1941 to legally change her name—and succeeded.
Items discussed in the show:
• Lauren Groff discusses the writing of her novel Matrix on the podcast Women Who Travel
• “The GOP’s All-Out Assault on Trans People,” The Waves, March 3, 2022, featuring Jules Gill-Peterson and Evan Urquhart
• “Barbara Ann Richards Designed—and Then Demanded—the Life She Deserved,” by Michael Waters
• True Sex: The Lives of Trans Men at the Turn of the Twentieth Century, by Emily Skidmore
Gay Agenda
Christina: Start your own Dyke Night!
Bryan: QueerSpace, a podcast from the National Air and Space Museum
Jules: The 2022 Lambda Literary Award nominations
