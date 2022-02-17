Two Revivals: “No Promo Homo” and Shortbus
Considering the pros and cons of queer utopia.
Christina, Bryan, and Jules discuss a proposed Florida bill that would ban all discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the state, and the 4K-restored re-release of John Cameron Mitchell’s senimal 2007 film Shortbus. The Gay Agenda includes an East Williamsburg trans enclave.
• “The New Face of ‘No Promo Homo’ Laws,” by Christina Cauterucci, Slate, 1/27/22
• The re-release of Shortbus
“Inside an Accidental Trans Enclave in East Williamsburg,” by P.E. Moskowitz, Curbed, Feb. 2, 2022
