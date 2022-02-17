Outward

Two Revivals: “No Promo Homo” and Shortbus

Considering the pros and cons of queer utopia.

Episode Notes

Christina, Bryan, and Jules discuss a proposed Florida bill that would ban all discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the state, and the 4K-restored re-release of John Cameron Mitchell’s senimal 2007 film Shortbus. The Gay Agenda includes an East Williamsburg trans enclave.

Items discussed in the show:
• “The New Face of ‘No Promo Homo’ Laws,” by Christina Cauterucci, Slate, 1/27/22
• The re-release of Shortbus

Gay Agenda
Inside an Accidental Trans Enclave in East Williamsburg,” by P.E. Moskowitz, Curbed, Feb. 2, 2022

This podcast was produced by Myron.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.

