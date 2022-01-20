Outward

Counting Queers, Queering Sequels

How queers appear in data—and in updated New York stories.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Christina Cauterucci and Bryan Lowder welcome our new third co-host, Jules Gill-Peterson, and talk to author Dr. Kevin Guyan about his new book Queer Data. The crew then explores the trans storylines and general weirdness of And Just Like That, the “next chapter” in the Sex and the City universe, before adding more items to the Gay Agenda.

Items discussed in the show:

Queer Data, by Kevin Guyan

Maricoin, the “world’s first” LGBTQ cryptocurrency

MJ Rodriguez’s Golden Globes acceptance speech

Amy Schneider, highest-winning woman contestant on Jeopardy, on Twitter.

Gay Agenda

Jules: The podcast Harsh Reality: The Story of Miriam Rivera

Christina: Milk Fed, by Melissa Broder

Bryan: Tiny chocolate liquor bottles!

This podcast was produced by Myron.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.

Advertisement

About the Show

Outward, Slate’s queer podcast, is a whip-smart monthly salon in which hosts and guests deepen the audience’s understanding of queer culture and politics, delight them with unexpected perspectives, and invite listeners into a colorful conversation about the issues animating LGBTQ communities.

All episodes

Hosts