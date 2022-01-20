Counting Queers, Queering Sequels
How queers appear in data—and in updated New York stories.
Episode Notes
Christina Cauterucci and Bryan Lowder welcome our new third co-host, Jules Gill-Peterson, and talk to author Dr. Kevin Guyan about his new book Queer Data. The crew then explores the trans storylines and general weirdness of And Just Like That, the “next chapter” in the Sex and the City universe, before adding more items to the Gay Agenda.
Items discussed in the show:
Queer Data, by Kevin Guyan
Maricoin, the “world’s first” LGBTQ cryptocurrency
MJ Rodriguez’s Golden Globes acceptance speech
Amy Schneider, highest-winning woman contestant on Jeopardy, on Twitter.
Gay Agenda
Jules: The podcast Harsh Reality: The Story of Miriam Rivera
Christina: Milk Fed, by Melissa Broder
Bryan: Tiny chocolate liquor bottles!
This podcast was produced by Myron.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.