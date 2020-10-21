Caught in Gay Amber

This month, Christina, Bryan, and Rumaan look at fact and fiction in gay history. First, they examine Netflix’s recent version of The Boys in the Band in the context of the original, and how it captures a specific moment of gay life. Then they discuss the new HBO series EQUAL, which seeks to tell the stories of important figures from the history of the LGBTQ movement. They discuss how the utter modernity of interpretation and style leave the series lacking, but note that it could be useful as a teaching tool and a reminder of pre-Stonewall activism. Producer Daniel pops in for a short segment about the Ryan Murphy of it all.

Items discussed on the show:

• Leave the World Behind, by Rumaan Alam

• NewFest

• Chika performing “U Should” on Desus & Mero

• The Boys in the Band on Netflix

• “How the Boys Banded Together,” by Charles Kaiser in Slate

• EQUAL on HBO Max

Gay Agenda

Rumaan: Family Dancing, by David Leavitt

Christina: The LGBTQ+ walking tour at the Congressional Cemetery in Washington, DC

Bryan: The life and work of trans journalist Monica Roberts, who recently passed away

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.